UAE freezes petrol prices for June 2025

The UAE has frozen petrol prices for consumers in June 2025.

Petrol prices will be unchanged from May, with a slight decrease for diesel as fuel costs remain stable. It follows a virtual freeze in May and means prices are their most stable in months.

It is currently cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

UAE petrol prices June 2025

In June 2024, E-Plus 91 was priced at AED2.95 a litre, while diesel was set at AED2.88 a litre.

On current prices, E-Plus 91 is cheaper (at AED2.39 a litre) than at this time last year.

Special 95 and Super 98 are also cheaper now than a year ago, falling from AED3.02 to AED2.47 a litre and AED3.14 to 2.58 a litre respectively.

From June 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:

E-Plus: AED2.39 a litre from AED2.39 in May

Special 95: AED2.47 a litre from AED2.47 in May

Super 98: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.58 in May

Diesel: AED2.45 a litre from AED2.52 in May

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee froze petrol prices in the UAE, preventing any changes.

However, in March 2021, as global oil prices began to rise, the controls were lifted to allow market forces to determine petrol prices once again.

Moreover, the fluctuation in petrol prices is also influenced by changes in crude oil prices worldwide.

UAE fuel prices