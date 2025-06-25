UAE petrol prices to change for July 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for July 2025 in the next few days.

Petrol prices have remained virtually unchanged for the past three months, following two months of freezes to the cost of filling up at the pump.

Despite the current stability, it is currently significantly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

UAE petrol prices July 2025

In June 2024, E-Plus 91 was priced at AED2.95 a litre, while diesel was set at AED2.88 a litre.

On current prices, E-Plus 91 is cheaper (at AED2.39 a litre) than at this time last year.

Special 95 and Super 98 are also cheaper now than a year ago, falling from AED3.02 to AED2.47 a litre and AED3.14 to 2.58 a litre respectively.

Since June 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE has been:

E-Plus: AED2.39 a litre from AED2.39 in May

Special 95: AED2.47 a litre from AED2.47 in May

Super 98: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.58 in May

Diesel: AED2.45 a litre from AED2.52 in May

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee froze petrol prices in the UAE, preventing any changes.

However, in March 2021, as global oil prices began to rise, the controls were lifted to allow market forces to determine petrol prices once again.

Moreover, the fluctuation in petrol prices is also influenced by changes in crude oil prices worldwide.

UAE fuel prices