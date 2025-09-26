UAE petrol prices to change for October 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol pri c es for October 2025 in the coming days.

Petrol prices fell saw a fractional increase last month, following a period of stable prices.

Thanks to the recent stability, it is still slightly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

UAE petrol prices changes

In September 2024, E-Plus 91 was priced at AED2.71 a litre, while diesel was set at AED2.78 a litre.

On current prices, E-Plus 91 is cheaper (at AED2.51 a litre) than at this time last year.

Special 95 and Super 98 are also cheaper now than a year ago, falling from AED2.78 to AED2.58 a litre and AED2.90 to 2.69 a litre respectively.

Since September 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE has been:

E-Plus: AED2.51 a litre from AED2.50 in August

Special 95: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.57 in August

Super 98: AED2.70 a litre from AED2.69 in August

Diesel: AED2.66 a litre from AED2.78 in August

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee froze petrol prices in the UAE, preventing any changes.

However, in March 2021, as global oil prices began to rise, the controls were lifted to allow market forces to determine petrol prices once again.

Moreover, the fluctuation in petrol prices is also influenced by changes in crude oil prices worldwide.

UAE fuel prices