UAE petrol prices to change for October 2025

UAE petrol prices saw a slight decline last month as part of a period of relative stability

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for October 2025 in the coming days.

Petrol prices fell saw a fractional increase last month, following a period of stable prices.

Thanks to the recent stability, it is still slightly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

In September 2024, E-Plus 91 was priced at AED2.71 a litre, while diesel was set at AED2.78 a litre.

On current prices, E-Plus 91 is cheaper (at AED2.51 a litre) than at this time last year.

Special 95 and Super 98 are also cheaper now than a year ago, falling from AED2.78 to AED2.58 a litre and AED2.90 to 2.69 a litre respectively.

Since September 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE has been:

  • E-Plus: AED2.51 a litre from AED2.50 in August
  • Special 95: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.57 in August
  • Super 98: AED2.70 a litre from AED2.69 in August
  • Diesel: AED2.66 a litre from AED2.78 in August

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee froze petrol prices in the UAE, preventing any changes.

However, in March 2021, as global oil prices began to rise, the controls were lifted to allow market forces to determine petrol prices once again.

Moreover, the fluctuation in petrol prices is also influenced by changes in crude oil prices worldwide.

Prices in AED per litreE-Plus 91Special 95Super 98Diesel
September 20252.512.582.272.66
August 20252.502.572.692.78
July 20252.512.582.702.63
June 20252.392.472.582.45
May 20252.392.472.582.52
April 20252.382.462.572.63
March 20252.542.612.732.77
February 20252.552.632.742.82
January 20252.432.502.612.68
December 20242.432.502.612.68
November 20242.552.632.742.67
October 20242.472.542.662.60
September 20242.712.782.902.78
August 20242.862.933.052.95
July 20242.80 2.88 2.99 2.89
June 20242.953.023.142.88
May 20243.153.223.343.07
April 20242.963.033.153.09
March 20242.852.923.033.16
February 20242.692.762.882.99
January 20242.642.712.823

