UAE petrol prices to change for September 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for September 2025 later this week.

Petrol prices fell ever so slightly last month, following a period of stable prices in recent months.

Despite the current stability, it is currently significantly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

UAE petrol prices September 2025

In August 2024, E-Plus 91 was priced at AED2.86 a litre, while diesel was set at AED2.95 a litre.

On current prices, E-Plus 91 is cheaper (at AED2.50 a litre) than at this time last year.

Special 95 and Super 98 are also cheaper now than a year ago, falling from AED2.93 to AED2.57 a litre and AED3.05 to 2.69 a litre respectively.

Since August 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE has been:

E-Plus: AED2.50 a litre from AED2.51 in July

Special 95: AED2.57 a litre from AED2.58 in July

Super 98: AED2.69 a litre from AED2.70 in July

Diesel: AED2.78 a litre from AED2.63 in July

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee froze petrol prices in the UAE, preventing any changes.

However, in March 2021, as global oil prices began to rise, the controls were lifted to allow market forces to determine petrol prices once again.

Moreover, the fluctuation in petrol prices is also influenced by changes in crude oil prices worldwide.

UAE fuel prices