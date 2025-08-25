UAE petrol prices to change for September 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for September 2025 later this week.
Petrol prices fell ever so slightly last month, following a period of stable prices in recent months.
Despite the current stability, it is currently significantly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.
UAE petrol prices September 2025
In August 2024, E-Plus 91 was priced at AED2.86 a litre, while diesel was set at AED2.95 a litre.
On current prices, E-Plus 91 is cheaper (at AED2.50 a litre) than at this time last year.
Special 95 and Super 98 are also cheaper now than a year ago, falling from AED2.93 to AED2.57 a litre and AED3.05 to 2.69 a litre respectively.
Since August 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE has been:
- E-Plus: AED2.50 a litre from AED2.51 in July
- Special 95: AED2.57 a litre from AED2.58 in July
- Super 98: AED2.69 a litre from AED2.70 in July
- Diesel: AED2.78 a litre from AED2.63 in July
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Fuel Price Committee froze petrol prices in the UAE, preventing any changes.
However, in March 2021, as global oil prices began to rise, the controls were lifted to allow market forces to determine petrol prices once again.
Moreover, the fluctuation in petrol prices is also influenced by changes in crude oil prices worldwide.
UAE fuel prices
|Prices in AED per litre
|E-Plus 91
|Special 95
|Super 98
|Diesel
|August 2025
|2.50
|2.57
|2.69
|2.78
|July 2025
|2.51
|2.58
|2.70
|2.63
|June 2025
|2.39
|2.47
|2.58
|2.45
|May 2025
|2.39
|2.47
|2.58
|2.52
|April 2025
|2.38
|2.46
|2.57
|2.63
|March 2025
|2.54
|2.61
|2.73
|2.77
|February 2025
|2.55
|2.63
|2.74
|2.82
|January 2025
|2.43
|2.50
|2.61
|2.68
|December 2024
|2.43
|2.50
|2.61
|2.68
|November 2024
|2.55
|2.63
|2.74
|2.67
|October 2024
|2.47
|2.54
|2.66
|2.60
|September 2024
|2.71
|2.78
|2.90
|2.78
|August 2024
|2.86
|2.93
|3.05
|2.95
|July 2024
|2.80
|2.88
|2.99
|2.89
|June 2024
|2.95
|3.02
|3.14
|2.88
|May 2024
|3.15
|3.22
|3.34
|3.07
|April 2024
|2.96
|3.03
|3.15
|3.09
|March 2024
|2.85
|2.92
|3.03
|3.16
|February 2024
|2.69
|2.76
|2.88
|2.99
|January 2024
|2.64
|2.71
|2.82
|3