Saudi Arabia’s industrial production jumps 7.9 per cent in June 2025, driven by manufacturing and oil growth

Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose 7.9 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to the latest bulletin from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) .

The increase was driven by broad-based growth across key sectors:

Mining and quarrying: +6 per cent year-on-year

Manufacturing: +11.1 per cent

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply: +5.6 per cent

Water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation: +6.9 per cent

Based on main economic activities, oil activities rose by 7.7 per cent, while non-oil activities saw a stronger gain of 8.6 per cent — reflecting the Kingdom’s continued progress in diversifying its industrial base while maintaining robust energy sector output.

Saudi economic indicator

The Industrial Production Index is released monthly and tracks relative changes in the volume of production across the Kingdom’s key industrial activities. Data is collected through the Industrial Production Survey, which samples establishments involved in:

Mining and quarrying

Manufacturing

Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply

Water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation services

The latest figures highlight Saudi Arabia’s ongoing industrial expansion in line with its Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to boost manufacturing capacity, strengthen non-oil industries, and enhance overall economic resilience.