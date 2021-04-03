How Expo 2020 Dubai aims to use India’s IPL to spread the message

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the upcoming 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey as principal sponsor, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world.

Taking place from October 1 to March 31 2022, Expo 2020 will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai, UAE.

For 182 days, visitors will experience a diverse program, including innovation, culture, art, food, music and sport from every corner of the planet.

The partnership reiterates Rajasthan Royals’ commitment to act as a vehicle for change, a statement said.

Jake Lush McCrum, chief operating officer, Rajasthan Royals, said: “We are delighted to welcome Expo 2020 as our principal sponsor for this upcoming season. At the Royals we are driven by our ambition to impact society through cricket and this partnership with Expo 2020 is another exciting step on that journey.”

The Royals features captain Sanju Samson (India) and includes renowned international stars Ben Stokes (England), Chris Morris (South Africa) and Jos Buttler (England).

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Year after year, the IPL and the Rajasthan Royals unite the world with one of the most entertaining sporting events. Combined with the club’s commitment to a range of social development programs, this makes the partnership an ideal match with Expo 2020 Dubai’s vision of bringing people and communities together.”

The IPL broke viewership records during the 2020 season, with over 550 million viewers, and millions of cricket fans from around the world are expected to watch and support teams in the IPL this season. India is a key visitation market for Expo 2020 Dubai and will feature a dedicated India Pavilion.