Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City signs deal with Riyadh-based Noon

English Premier League giants Manchester City have announced a regional partnership with Riyadh-headquartered Noon, and the e-commerce company will become the club’s official online marketplace partner in the Middle East.

According to a release on Sunday, as well as the use of match day and digital assets, Manchester City and noon.com will collaborate to provide a number of experiences to engage with fans, customers, and local businesses in the Middle East.

Stephan Cieplik, senior vice president of Global Partnerships Sales, City Football Group, said: “The club has a passionate and engaged fan-base in the region and we’re pleased that noon.com will be joining us as we continue on this journey. We look forward to working together throughout the partnership to provide experiences and activations to engage with new audiences in the region.”

Noon is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, the developer of assets such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, as well as the chairman of Eagle Hills, the Abu Dhabi-based private investment and real estate development company.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff, Noon, said: “We will work together to further amplify experiences for our customers and sellers, creating meaningful moments and even bigger wins for our communities. This is a vote of confidence not just in our platform but in our sellers, customers, and team. I’m excited to see this partnership grow.”

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has owned Manchester City since 2008, when the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) purchased it from former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra for GBP210 million ($283 million).

Despite slipping to defeat at home to Leeds United on Saturday, City are firm favourites to claim the third league title of manager Pep Guardiola’s reign, requiring 11 points from the remaining six matches.