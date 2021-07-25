Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tickets on sale as organisers eye capacity crowds

Tickets for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have gone on sale as organisers plan for a full house of spectators for the December showcase, despite continuing Covid-19 concerns.

The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) – promoter of the event, which is scheduled to take place on the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit from December 3-5 – has said 40 percent of tickets would be initially released, with a plan to increase this up to full capacity in line with the global vaccine response.

A statement on Sunday said: “At all times, the main priority of the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue to be the health and safety of all fans, staff, stakeholders and participants, and any and all decisions relating to a further capacity increase will be taken with this in mind.”

Saudi Arabian Minister for Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud

What will be the penultimate race of the season, the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is currently offering fans a choice of three different, three-day ticket types: Paddock Club, Premium Hospitality & Grandstand, with prices starting at SR1,800 ($480) for Grandstand packages.

Saudi Arabian Minister for Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, said: “It is a source of enormous pride to announce the launch of ticket sales for the inaugural Formula 1 race weekend in Saudi Arabia this coming December. We are confident that Jeddah and the magnificent circuit we are constructing will prove to be a wonderful new home for the world’s premier motor racing series.”

In addition to the F1 racing itself, all ticket holders will also be able to enjoy watching the all-action Formula 2 support series as well as participate in and witness the many entertainment activities, fan festivals and live concerts that will be taking place across the circuit and F1 Fanzone all weekend.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of SAMF, added: “We can’t wait to welcome the whole world to experience a spectacular race on F1’s newest, fastest and longest street circuit as well as three days of world class off-track entertainment.”