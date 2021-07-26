Indian Premier League ready to resume in UAE

With continued concerns over cases of coronavirus in India, the 14th season of the lucrative tournament is set to be contested over 27 days in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, starting from September 19.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said: “The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between the teams Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.”

In what will be the third time the IPL has been played in the UAE, Shah revealed that 13 matches would be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. Dubai will host the final match of IPL 2021 on October 15.

The IPL is the world’s most popular cricket sports league and has an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion.