Saudi Arabia to host virtual summit as NEOM seeks gaming hub status

Gamers across Saudi Arabia will virtually connect with global and regional industry experts speaking during the hybrid KSA edition of Digital Games Conference Middle East and Africa (DGCMEA).

To be held from December 15-17, the three-day virtual event is being brought by NEOM under its ambition to become the regional epicentre of the gaming industry as part of the region’s first true media industries hub.

The line-up of speakers includes regional and global success stories in gaming such as Omar Alzayed, CEO and co-founder of both Moving Dimensions and Abo Khashem, Mohammed Khalid Tayyar, CEO of Tagit Games, Yousef Shanti, co-founder of Hala Yalla, Pedro Rodrigues, head of EMEA Games Partnerships at Snap Inc, Karim Ibrahim, CEO of Robocom VR and Annabel Bristow, marketing director at Boss Bunny Games.

The leading B2B games conference in the region brings together global experts and professionals to exchange knowledge, best practices, business and career opportunities in the gaming industry.

DGC Live, KSA Edition will offer exclusive insights, engaging content, latest reactions from gaming influencers and opportunities to network with industry professionals, including developers, publishers, investors, and opinion leaders, from around the world at.

The packed agenda will celebrate the next generation of gaming, title launches, non-endemic brands and their entry into the gaming industry, the rise of mobile gaming in the region, and offer educational sessions for those looking to launch a career within the gaming ecosystem.

Yousef Shanti, co-founder of Hala Yalla (left), and Karim Ibrahim, CEO of Robocom VR

DGCMEA is the knowledge and business gateway for the MENA games industry and ecosystem.

The three-day agenda includes:

Day One – December 15: A look ahead at 2021: Industry trends and product launches.

Day Two – December 16: The Explosion of Mobile Gaming: A spotlight on the rise of mobile gaming, as global and regional professionals dissect the opportunities available for emerging talent in the region.

Day Three – December 17: Careers in Gaming: An opportunity for young professionals in the region to gain and share the latest information on the science, art, mechanics and business of making and promoting games in the GCC.