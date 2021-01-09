Revealed: 5G speeds in the UAE named the fastest in the world

5G network speeds in the UAE are currently the world’s fastest, according to new research by vpnMentor, the world’s largest VPN review website.

According to its SpeedTest field research, a network speed of 959.39Mbps in the UAE puts it at the top of the global list, ahead of Saudi Arabia (921.11Mbps) and Norway (865.57Mbps).

The report said: “Faster speeds indicate mature technology and better infrastructure. While not every user in the country can enjoy the top speed, its availability indicates the network’s potential in future deployments.”

The current 5th generation of mobile device networking is being rolled out across the world, promising download, upload, and latency speeds 10 to 100 times faster than the current 4G network.

The same research said that 5G deployment has been dominated by the Gulf states in the Middle East.

Regionally, the fastest average speed can be found in Saudi Arabia (959.39Mbps) which also offers the cheapest 5G plans ($15.30) while Kuwait has the best coverage.

However, the research said that while important, speeds won’t be relevant for most users without regional coverage.

For example, Saudi Arabia has only 69 regional nodes, of which 18 are within Makkah and the capital Riyadh. Most of the country isn’t covered and has to settle for 4G networks.

The speed of 5G networks is exciting for users – especially gamers, who need much faster speeds to use their mobile device in games and competitions effectively.

However, 5G also has many commercial, industrial, and sectoral applications that will be advantageous to society more broadly. Manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, and the Internet of Things (IoT) – all these fields will benefit from 5G technology.

In particular, healthcare will see advances in telemedicine, remote patient recovery and care, and, some suggest, remote precision surgery in the near future, all from super-fast 5G technology.