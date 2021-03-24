Abu Dhabi reveals plan to build quantum computer

Work is underway on plans to build a quantum computer in Abu Dhabi, described as an important technology milestone for the region as the UAE aims to establish itself as a global hub for innovation.

Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s new Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), announced that its Quantum Research Centre (QRC) team will construct the quantum computer in the UAE capital in collaboration with Barcelona-based Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech researchers.

“We are at the cusp of a new era with the advent of quantum computing,” said Faisal Al Bannai, secretary general of ATRC. “We are proud to embark on building one of these wonderful machines which will help us in various fields, from discovering new medicines to making new materials to designing better batteries to various Artificial Intelligence applications.”

A quantum computer uses quantum mechanics phenomena such as ‘superposition’ and ‘entanglement’ to generate and manipulate subatomic particles like electrons or photons – also known as ‘qubits’ – to create exponentially stronger processing powers that can help perform complex calculations that would take much longer to solve even by the world’s most powerful classical supercomputers.

Faisal Al Bannai, secretary general of ATRC.

The team is led by its Professor José Ignacio Latorre who revealed that preparatory work has already begun.

“The first step in the process is to build a laboratory, equip it and complete installation of the cleanroom equipment, all of which is on track. Once done, the first qubits will be prepared, characterised and benchmarked. We expect the first simple quantum chips ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ should come by the end of the summer.”

Latorre said there are several technologies to construct quantum computers such as superconducting qubits, ion traps, optical qubits, and spin dots, adding QRC has opted to use superconducting qubits, which is the same technology that Google and IBM use in building their own quantum computers.

QRC is one of seven dedicated research centres at TII with others focused on autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems.