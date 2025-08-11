Abu Dhabi AI sector surges 61% to become MENA’s fastest-growing innovation hub

Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, cementing its position as a global epicentre for AI innovation, enterprise, and research.

According to newly released data from the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the emirate is now home to 673 AI companies — a 61 per cent increase between June 2023 and June 2024.

This rapid expansion positions Abu Dhabi as the fastest-growing centre for AI in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and a leading player in the global AI landscape, which currently counts around 90,904 companies worldwide.

AI in Abu Dhabi

The past six months alone (January to June 2025) have seen the launch of 150 new AI firms, driven by a combination of strategic investment, advanced infrastructure, and strong cross-sector demand.

More than 58 per cent of these companies focus on innovation, research, and consultancy, signalling a sophisticated and research-driven business ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi’s rise has been fuelled by the close collaboration between government, industry, and global technology leaders, supported by a unique network of institutions including:

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC)

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

AI71

Hub71

G42

Space42

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence sector is rapidly evolving from early adoption to real-world transformation, with a growing share of activity rooted in research, strategic consultancy, and enterprise-level solutions.”

He noted that this surge is not only about numbers; it reflects a vibrant, diverse community of entrepreneurs, scientists, and global leaders who recognise Abu Dhabi as a magnet for groundbreaking technology ventures.

He said: “What sets this ecosystem apart is the strength of collaboration between government and business, global leaders and emerging innovators, and research and industry. At the Chamber, we see it as our responsibility to foster these connections and create the conditions for innovation to thrive, not as an exception but as the standard”.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber is guiding this momentum through its new strategic roadmap (2025–2028), focusing on ease of doing business, policy advocacy, and ecosystem connectivity.

A dedicated Advocacy Working Group on Artificial Intelligence and Technology is also bringing together sector leaders to shape the emirate’s AI future, reinforcing its competitive edge in the global innovation race.