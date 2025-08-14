Abu Dhabi attracts 13 cutting-edge AI start-ups to Hub71 in global tech push

Abu Dhabi is cementing its position as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), driven by world-class infrastructure, progressive legislation, and a thriving investment climate.

The emirate’s flagship global tech ecosystem, Hub71, attracted 13 new AI-focused start-ups in the first half of 2025, bringing its total to 53 companies specialising in AI innovation.

The latest cohort represents top entrepreneurial talent from around the world, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a destination for high-value tech investment.

AI firms in Abu Dhabi

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, saidthe platform plays a critical role in scaling these businesses by offering mentorship, facilitating market access, and creating pathways for global expansion.

As these companies grow, he said, they generate high-quality jobs, drive knowledge exchange, and support strategic sectors. This reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced technologies.

The new AI-driven start-ups joining Hub71 in 2025 are:

Aurem

CambioML

Fundbot Technologies

Mithry

New Path Bio

Nodeshift

Onloop

Redbrick

Simpleem

Skipr

Vivan Therapeutics

xMap

Vaxo

With AI adoption accelerating worldwide, the emirate’s continued success in attracting and nurturing cutting-edge tech firms positions it at the forefront of the global digital economy.