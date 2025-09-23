Abu Dhabi’s TII and Nvidia to build region’s first Joint Lab for AI and Robotics

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has partnered with Nvidia , the most valuable company in the world, to launch the Middle East’s first Joint Lab dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced robotics.

The TII-NVAITC (Nvidia AI Technology Centre) Joint Lab for AI and Robotics was announced at a signing ceremony held at TII’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The first-of-its-kind hub in the region will develop next-generation AI models, robotics platforms, and humanoid technologies that aim to accelerate innovation across industries.

Abu Dhabi’s TII and Nvidia to build region’s first Joint Lab

Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, commented: “This collaboration with NVIDIA marks a major step toward building AI-enhanced robotic systems capable of reasoning, adapting, and acting in complex environments. By combining our advanced robotic platforms with powerful AI models and compute, we are accelerating the convergence of perception, control, and language – laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent machines.”

It is the first NVAITC lab established in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone for the region. The TII-NVAITC Joint Lab will integrate Nvidia accelerated computing platforms and expertise with TII’s multidisciplinary research in AI, robotics, autonomous systems, and high-performance computing.

The organisations aim to accelerate the development of intelligent systems with real-world applications, advancing the field of Physical AI through embodied AI models, state-of-the-art robotics and humanoid stacks, and hardware designed for real-time robotic systems.

Research will span robotic learning and control at scale, as well as the development and integration of large language models, including TII’s Falcon family of AI models.

Carlo Ruiz, Vice President – Enterprise Solutions & Operations EMEA at Nvidia, added: “The launch of the TII-NVAITC for AI and Robotics marks a new chapter in our global NVAITC network. By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are expanding the scope of these centres into robotics for the first time in the Middle East – helping researchers and innovators accelerate breakthroughs that will shape the future of intelligent systems.”

The lab forms part of TII’s broader strategy to advance applied AI and robotics that deliver real-world impact. At its core is a commitment to open innovation and global knowledge exchange, with TII and Nvidia collaborating on research, open-source initiatives, and cross-network learning through the global NVAITC community.

The lab also builds on TII’s existing modular robotic platforms and field-tested components, including robotic arms and delivery dogs, prioritising research that is grounded in both technical excellence and practical readiness.