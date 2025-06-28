Deloitte and AWS unveil $1bn Middle East digital transformation alliance by 2030

Deloitte Middle East and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a landmark expansion of their strategic alliance, aiming to deliver $1bn worth of digital services by 2030.

The agreement is set to transform key sectors across the Middle East by advancing cloud adoption, AI integration, and digital resilience at scale.

Unveiled during a leadership meeting at Deloitte’s offices in Dubai, the collaboration will drive large-scale transformation through cloud-native technologies, secure infrastructure, and generative AI, while also expanding talent capabilities and technical infrastructure in the region.

Deloitte Middle East and AWS partnership

This initiative will focus on helping organisations across industries modernise operations, boost agility, and unlock innovation. Sectors to benefit include:

Banking and financial services

Energy and utilities

Public sector and healthcare

Key focus areas will include:

Cloud strategy and architecture

Application modernisation

AI development and integration

Cybersecurity and governance

Deloitte will increase its network of AWS-certified professionals and establish dedicated Centres of Excellence across the Middle East to support complex digital transformation efforts.

Rashid Bashir, Technology and Transformation Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “This initiative is a major step forward in our mission to drive large-scale transformation for organizations across the region.

“By deepening our alliance with AWS, we are not only investing in advanced technologies but also in the talent and tools that local businesses need to thrive.

“Together, we will help clients accelerate innovation, build resilience, and unlock long-term value through cloud and AI adoption at scale – starting right here in the Middle East.”

The expanded alliance builds on successful collaborations in Europe and Africa, where Deloitte and AWS have supported hundreds of organisations with full-spectrum digital transformation—from strategy to execution.

Tanuja Randery, Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AWS, said: “This collaboration means Deloitte and AWS can bring their proven methodology for industry solutions to customers in the Middle East.

“Customers can look forward to significantly accelerating the pace of their bold transformation projects by having a partner which will stay with them from inception to value realisation”.