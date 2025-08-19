Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports 308 startups in H1 2025, up 39% year-on-year

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy has revealed that it supported 308 high-potential digital startups to establish and grow their businesses in the emirate during the first half of 2025, marking a 39 per cent increase compared to the 221 companies supported in the same period last year.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “We are committed to developing an integrated digital business environment that provides the foundations for success for talents and digital companies, and supports their expansion from Dubai to global markets.

“We continue our efforts to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a global hub for digital companies, entrepreneurs, and technology investors by strengthening the digital infrastructure, enhancing the legislative and regulatory environment, and creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Digital startups in Dubai

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted the Chamber’s initiatives in H1 2025: “In line with our commitment to supporting the growth of tech companies in Dubai, 10 events were organised during the first half of this year to enhance partnerships and support the digital economy sectors.

“We also organised 15 international roadshows to showcase Dubai’s advanced digital business ecosystem and promote the upcoming edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors.”

The roadshows included presentations on the emirate’s competitive advantages, details on the comprehensive support offered to digital startups, and pitch competitions showcasing innovative ideas.

Winners from each city secured fully sponsored opportunities to participate in Expand North Star 2025, while additional contests offered startups a chance to qualify for the Supernova Challenge, the region’s largest startup pitch competition.

Organised by DWTC and hosted by Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star 2025 will take place in October and is expected to gather the world’s leading startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and digital leaders.

The event aims to accelerate collaboration, showcase innovation, and highlight the city’s role as a global hub for digital growth.