Dubai launches shared digital channels initiative for unified government services

Dubai has launched the Shared Digital Channels Initiative in collaboration with various government entities, creating a unified, user-centric digital government model.

The initiative aims to simplify access to services for residents, businesses and visitors through integrated platforms.

The launch event was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Dubai government services to consolidate under seven specialised platforms

This development follows the approval of the initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in February 2025.

The initiative will provide government services through seven specialised platforms:

Dubai Now for individuals

Invest in Dubai for businesses

Visit Dubai for tourism

Four sector-specific platforms covering transportation, justice, construction, and trade

Digital Dubai is leading this initiative as part of its mandate to oversee Shared Digital Channels.

The effort supports Dubai’s strategy to digitalise services and strengthen the city’s position among the world’s top three cities in digital service delivery.

“The ‘Shared Digital Channels’ initiative, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed earlier this year, reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to delivering a seamless, integrated digital experience through dedicated, round-the-clock platforms—cementing the emirate’s status as a global hub for technology and innovation in service of people and in attracting high-quality investments,” Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai said.

“Digital channels have become the primary means through which customers access a wide array of government services and process their transactions. This underscores the critical importance of developing shared digital platforms and advancing integration among government entities. Customers increasingly perceive the government as a single, connected entity capable of fulfilling their needs through one or a small number of unified platforms, without the need to navigate multiple channels and service windows,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) added.

“The Shared Mobility Channel, Dubai’s Unified Gateway for City-Wide Mobility Services, ensures seamless access to all modes of transport, whether public or private. Mobility services remain a cornerstone of government offerings with public transport, shared mobility, and taxis serving 747.1 million riders in 2024. The city is home to 2.5 million registered vehicles, while nol cards have surpassed 39 million in circulation. The new platform enhances the customer experience by providing streamlined access to both government and private sector services through a single, intuitive interface that supports integration and leverages emerging technologies,” he explained.

Digital Dubai leads major government services integration initiative

The initiative aims to:

Deliver personalised, proactive services through a unified digital customer profile

Streamline user journeys through process optimisation

Integrate public and private sector services

Ensure interoperability across digital channels

Maintain high standards of cybersecurity and data governance

Eventually, all Dubai Government services will be delivered through these seven unified channels, eliminating the need for users to navigate multiple platforms.

The initiative also focuses on enhancing operational efficiency, promoting sustainability by optimising resources, eliminating redundancy, and using data-driven insights to anticipate trends and streamline service delivery.