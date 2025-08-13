Dubai Municipality launches ‘Eltizam’ app to monitor cleanliness

Dubai Municipality has launched a new digital application, Eltizam, to give selected government officials judicial officer status to monitor and document public cleanliness violations.

The move aims to strengthen enforcement of existing regulations and support Dubai’s goal of maintaining its position as the cleanest city in the world.

#DubaiMunicipality has launched a smart digital application, ‘Eltizam’, designed to empower selected government officials to monitor and document public cleanliness violations. — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) August 12, 2025

Authorised users can use the app to take photos of violations, automatically capture locations, add notes, and record breaches in real time. The initiative is based on Dubai Law No. 19 of 2024, which regulates judicial officer status in the emirate.

The first phase targets eight violations, including spitting in public areas, improper disposal of chewing gum, littering, dumping waste into the sea or beaches, draining vehicle wash water in non-designated areas, lighting fires or barbecuing in unauthorised places, posting materials that deface public spaces, and failing to remove animal waste.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The launch of Eltizam is a key step in Dubai Municipality’s mission to enhance the city’s cleanliness, sustainability, and quality of life. By empowering authorised officials with judicial enforcement tools, we are fostering a culture of responsibility and social engagement. This app reflects our vision of a pioneering city where technology and regulation work together to protect Dubai’s urban appeal and elevate its position as the most beautiful and cleanest city in the world.”

“Public cleanliness is not a technical issue alone, it is a civic value and a shared commitment. Eltizam reinforces that every official and every citizen plays a role in shaping a sustainable, liveable Dubai for generations to come,” he added.

Dubai Municipality said the app is part of wider efforts to adopt community-led tools to improve environmental standards and quality of life in the emirate.