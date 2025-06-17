Empower urges customers to set ACs at 24°C during summer

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation ( Empower ), provider of district cooling services in Dubai, has urged its customers to set their air-conditioning temperature to 24 degree Centigrade this summer.

This is part of Empower’s annual summer campaign, now in its 12th year, which uses ‘Set and Save at 24°C’ as its catchline.

The campaign aims to reduce electricity consumption for cooling and promote energy efficiency practices. It will run until the end of summer and plans to raise awareness among more than 144,000 customers about the importance of responsible energy usage.

Setting the air conditioner thermostat to auto mode at 24°C is a simple action with a significant impact. It helps reduce pressure on the power grid during the hot summer months, cuts carbon emissions, supports environmental protection efforts, and contributes to achieving sustainability goals.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, commented: “Fostering a culture of responsible energy usage has become a national imperative and a shared responsibility that requires the collaboration of all members of society and relevant entities.

“At Empower, we are committed to leading sustainability efforts by providing innovative cooling solutions that enhance cooling energy efficiency and optimise resource utilisation.

“The launch of this annual campaign for the 12th consecutive year reflects our strong commitment to educating our customers on the importance of adopting conscious behaviours during summer. By simply setting the AC to auto mode at 24°C, every individual can directly contribute to environmental protection, carbon reduction, and easing pressure on the energy infrastructure.”

Empower continues to engage with its residential and commercial customers through awareness campaigns and multi-channel communications, and Bin Shafar added: “We believe that every sensible decision made by our customers, no matter how small, can make a big difference. Building a green economy doesn’t only happen through policy; it starts at home, in our offices, and in our daily habits.”