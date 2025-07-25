HCLTech is driving GenAI-led transformation in the Middle East by reimagining customer experience

Customer experience is a key component of ensuring a business’s growth and scalability. With the advent and proliferation of technology, the industry is undergoing a revolution, and HCLTech is at the center of it.

Generative AI (GenAI) is becoming the next big frontier in digital transformation, with enterprises across banking, retail, and utilities embracing the technology to build smarter, more personalised, and more intuitive customer journeys. At the forefront of this shift is HCLTech, helping businesses engineer AI into the core of their operations while transforming how they interact with their customers.

HCLTech’s approach in the Middle East is rooted in the convergence of human-centric design thinking and cutting-edge AI. Their GenAI-powered solutions like FENIX AI and AI Force are reshaping platform and channel capabilities, enabling businesses to deliver seamless, scalable, and intuitive experiences.

“Our AI/GenAI solutions are driving business benefits for our clients by recalibrating their business models, reinventing customer experiences and driving productivity gains,” states Vineet Shukla, Head of Business for HCLTech, Middle East & Turkey.

FENIX AI, for example, helps clients shift to a platform-centric operating model by provisioning them with a framework and tools, while AI Force, a patented GenAI platform, accelerates software development and engineering processes. Together, these technologies empower organisations to evolve faster and serve better.

Appetite for AI

The region’s digital maturity and ambition are creating fertile ground for GenAI adoption. “Enterprises are increasingly adopting AI solutions such as conversational AI & other AI-based models for AI-driven customer service automation,” says Shukla, noting that platforms like WhatsApp are being seamlessly integrated to meet customers where they are.

Banks, in particular, are leading the charge. With always-on, context-aware chatbots now a staple in many financial institutions, the industry is shifting toward intelligent systems that not only respond but also anticipate customer needs. These AI tools are helping financial service providers handle routine inquiries while reserving human talent for more complex issues.

Unlike traditional chatbots, HCLTech’s enterprise-grade cognitive virtual agent with generative AI offers dynamic, personalised, and intelligent engagement. These aren’t just bots, they’re digital collaborators. “They provide deep understanding, real-time personalisation, task automation, and safe, compliant operations,” explains Shukla.

Integrated with HCLTech’s employee experience platform – BigFix AEX platform, these agents go beyond simple Q&A. They support use cases from agent assist to endpoint remediation, enabling organisations to deliver smarter service while improving operational resilience.

Real-World Impact: Client success stories

HCLTech’s AI expertise isn’t just theoretical, it’s delivering tangible outcomes.

A global investment bank collaborated with HCLTech to build a GenAI-powered prototype. HCLTech developed prototypes using HCLTech’s Enterprise AI Foundry & Google’s Gemini model to demonstrate the value of LLMs for bank regulatory functions & completed over 5 co-innovation workshops. With over 5 co-innovation workshops completed, the bank achieved up to a 90 per cent improvement in research and document creation and 85 per cent increase in overall analyst efficiency.

Another leading retail bank adopted HCLTech’s intelligent document processing solution, enabling real-time KYC compliance checks and instant customer identity validation, streamlining operations while improving regulatory adherence.

Through API modernisation and test automation, HCLTech has helped multiple retail banks improve agility, cut costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.

From efficiency to loyalty

Deploying GenAI tools doesn’t just make operations smoother, it directly impacts customer loyalty. In one case, HCLTech helped an Australian utilities provider modernise its water management with AI-powered analytics. The result: better compliance, improved customer experiences, and higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

“GenAI-driven ESG transformations are turning customers into brand advocates,” notes Shukla.

The company’s GenAI solutions empower banks with predictive analytics that anticipate customer needs and reduce churn. By analysing behavioral signals, like decreased login frequency or increased complaints, banks can identify at-risk customers and proactively engage them with personalised offers.

The same predictive models help simulate life events (e.g., weddings, home purchases) and recommend relevant financial products in real time, turning data into meaningful action.

In high-stakes scenarios like fraud prevention or financial advice, automation alone isn’t enough. “AI must operate under human oversight,” says Shukla. By blending intuitive dashboards with AI literacy programs, organisations can empower agents to make informed decisions, preserving empathy and trust.

This hybrid model ensures AI enhances, not replaces, the human element in customer service, leading to safer, more ethical, and more effective outcomes.

GenAI is also changing the role of frontline agents. By automating routine tasks and providing context-aware insights, AI assistants allow service agents to focus on high-value activities, such as upselling or offering financial advice. “Agents can now anticipate why a customer is calling before picking up the phone,” highlights Shukla.

Looking ahead, HCLTech is doubling down on its GenAI investments in the region. Its AI Force platform is central to upcoming initiatives aimed at modernising business processes, IT operations, and software engineering. Complementing this is AI Foundry, a robust framework of pre-built AI and data assets designed to help clients scale faster and smarter.

Building trust

At the heart of HCLTech’s GenAI strategy is a commitment to ethical AI. The company emphasises strong governance frameworks, compliance with global regulations, and transparent AI design to foster trust.

“The future of customer experience isn’t about AI versus humans, it’s about AI with humans,” says Shukla. By combining AI’s analytical power with human empathy, organisations can create richer, more emotionally resonant interactions.

As GenAI becomes a cornerstone of digital transformation in the Middle East, HCLTech is proving that the technology isn’t just about automation, it’s about connection. From personalised banking experiences to predictive customer insights and ethical AI deployment, HCLTech is enabling businesses to create meaningful, measurable, and memorable customer journeys.

