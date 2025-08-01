Malaysia joins the UAE and Rwanda-founded C4IR AI Fellowship Program

The UAE, Malaysia, and Rwanda will work together to promote ethics and governance in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help societies and economies in the Global South harness its potential.

The three countries signed a strategic partnership to strengthen coordination to help boost AI adoption in the Global South.

UAE, Malaysia, Rwanda boost AI governance

The countries agreed to expand the scope of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) AI Fellowship Program, initially signed by the UAE and Rwanda at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Malaysia’s addition expands the partnership and will promote further international cooperation to support sustainable development through the technology.

C4IR is a knowledge exchange platform that was created to connect leaders, innovators, and experts in the AI space.

Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital in Malaysia, commented: “Malaysia is proud to join forces with the UAE and Rwanda in this visionary initiative to bridge global AI expertise and accelerate digital transformation for a more inclusive and sustainable future. This partnership involving Malaysia Centre4IR, C4IR UAE, and C4IR Rwanda reflects our collective goal for a future that is driven by responsible AI innovation.

“We hope that the C4IR Network AI Fellowship Program will serve as a vital bridge, connecting AI leaders and experts across continents. By sharing knowledge, exchanging talent, and co-creating solutions, we aim to address the critical challenges and harness the immense potential of AI for the benefit of not only our nations, but the wider global community.”

The initiative will enable talent exchange, joint initiatives, and coordinated development of responsible AI governance frameworks led by Global South nations.

Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Singh Deo were present at the signing ceremony.

The UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (UAE C4IR), overseen by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and launched in April 2019 in a partnership between the UAE Government and WEF, plays a key role in facilitating collaboration and exchange. Over the past six years, the centre has forged several impactful partnerships and initiatives.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, added: “This expanded partnership will help the Global South to unlock greater value from AI and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. Guided by our leadership, the UAE is committed to building and strengthening global collaboration to achieve inclusive, sustainable development through technology and knowledge sharing.”

Aytug Goksu, Head of Network and Government Affairs at C4IR Network and Partner Engagement at WEF, said: “The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in our shared journey to harness the transformative power of AI. By bringing together the shared expertise and vision of the Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the UAE, Rwanda, and Malaysia, we are connecting a global community of AI practitioners committed to advancing inclusive and sustainable progress.”

The Global Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network is a platform for multi-stakeholder collaboration, bringing together public and private sectors to maximise technological benefits to society while minimising the risks. It explores exponential technologies and drives their responsible adoption and application, leveraging a global network of independent national and thematic centres.