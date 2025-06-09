OceanQuest: Saudi-backed initiative aims to revolutionise deep-ocean discovery

In a bold step underscoring Saudi Arabia’s growing commitment to global science and sustainability, OceanQuest has emerged as a not-for-profit foundation with an ambitious mission: to accelerate the discovery of the deep ocean and illuminate one of Earth’s final frontiers — the ocean depths beyond 200 meters.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business Dr. Martin Visbeck, CEO of OceanQuest outlined the foundation’s vision for inclusive, technologically driven exploration and its unique role in shaping the future of ocean science through global partnerships and local empowerment.

A new era of ocean discovery

“OceanQuest was created to explore the unknown — not just for science, but for humanity,” said Dr. Visbeck. “We focus on deep-sea environments like seamounts — underwater volcanoes that are biodiversity hotspots, influence ocean mixing, and may even serve as natural carbon sinks.”

With a particular focus on underexplored regions such as the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and Tropical and South Atlantic, OceanQuest is using robotics, digital twins, and AI to unveil the secrets of the deep. The goal: to drive innovation, spark public excitement, and make deep-ocean science more accessible and impactful.

The Red Sea: A natural laboratory

As a Saudi-based organisation, OceanQuest considers the Red Sea a critical part of its geographical and scientific focus. “The Red Sea is geologically young, warm, and saline — a truly unique marine ecosystem. Its deep zones remain largely unexplored,” Dr. Visbeck noted.

By comparing the Red Sea’s deep-sea features with seamount systems in other regions, OceanQuest hopes to uncover global patterns in biodiversity and resilience — all while elevating the Red Sea’s role in the global ocean narrative.

Collaboration across the global south

At the heart of OceanQuest’s model is a commitment to equitable global collaboration, with a particular focus on the Global South. The foundation has prioritized early partnerships in:

Brazil , working with local institutions to study the Vitória-Trindade Seamount Chain and engage early-career researchers across Latin America.

, working with local institutions to study the Vitória-Trindade Seamount Chain and engage early-career researchers across Latin America. South Africa , building on the success of the Around Africa Expedition by expanding cooperation to neighbouring countries including Mozambique, Tanzania, and Madagascar.

, building on the success of the Around Africa Expedition by expanding cooperation to neighbouring countries including Mozambique, Tanzania, and Madagascar. Cape Verde, where OceanQuest continues to explore regional seamount ecosystems and strengthen local scientific capabilities.

“These are not one-off engagements,” said Dr. Visbeck. “We’re building long-term partnerships designed to empower local leadership and create shared access to deep-ocean science.”

Investing in the next generation

OceanQuest places early-career ocean professionals (ECOPs) at the centre of its mission. From hands-on expedition training to global mentorship opportunities, the foundation sees ECOPs as future leaders in ocean governance, science, and technology.

“Supporting ECOPs isn’t just capacity-building — it’s an investment in the global ocean leadership we need tomorrow,” said Dr. Visbeck. The approach aligns with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which highlights the importance of youth engagement in creating long-term impact.

Technology as a force multiplier

OceanQuest’s commitment to cutting-edge technology is central to its strategy. The foundation is building capabilities to deploy fleets of robotic systems that can collect real-time imagery and environmental data from seamounts.

This data feeds into digital repositories and digital twins — AI-powered simulations that model ocean ecosystems with precision and scale. These technologies enable low-impact exploration and continuous data collection, revolutionising how scientists interact with the ocean.

“Storytelling is the bridge between science and society,” Dr. Visbeck emphasised. Whether it’s a young researcher on their first expedition or a robotic system discovering a new coral species, OceanQuest believes in the power of human narratives to make science relatable and impactful.

By turning data into stories, the foundation hopes to engage a global audience, raise awareness about the ocean’s importance, and foster a sense of collective responsibility.

Lessons from the around Africa expedition

OceanQuest’s first major initiative, the Around Africa Expedition with OceanX, provided valuable insights. Highlights included:

African scientific leadership , with regional scientists serving as chief scientists aboard the OceanXplorer vessel.

, with regional scientists serving as chief scientists aboard the OceanXplorer vessel. Collaborative research , producing high-quality data and discovering previously undocumented marine life.

, producing high-quality data and discovering previously undocumented marine life. Training over 30 ECOPs through floating labs — with more than 150 applicants underscoring growing demand for inclusive deep-sea training.

The expedition validated OceanQuest’s model of collaborative, capacity-focused ocean science.

Looking ahead to the 2025 UN ocean conference

OceanQuest will make its international debut at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference, spotlighting the deep ocean’s role in climate stability, biodiversity, and sustainability. Dr. Visbeck confirmed that the foundation will advocate for greater attention to seamounts and deep-ocean ecosystems in global marine science agendas.

With global attention increasingly focused on SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and the ratification of new ocean governance frameworks like BBNJ, Dr. Visbeck believes now is the perfect moment for a deep-ocean foundation like OceanQuest.

“Deep-ocean discovery offers unprecedented opportunities — from understanding climate processes to unlocking innovation in biotechnology,” he said. “With Saudi support and global partnerships, we’re turning exploration into impact for all of humanity.”