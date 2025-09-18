RAK Digital Assets Oasis rebrands as Innovation City to become world’s first AI-powered free zone

Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) has rebranded and relaunched as Innovation City (INC), marking the beginning of a new chapter for Ras Al Khaimah and the region.

The initiative aims to establish a hub for technology and innovation companies, bringing together entrepreneurs, creators, and visionaries to build future industries.

Innovation City will focus on five core pillars: Web3 & Digital Assets, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gaming & iGaming, Robotics, and Healthtech & Digital Health. The project seeks to create a cluster of technology companies with a concentration of innovators and builders.

Innovation City: Ras Al Khaimah launches technology hub targeting Web3, AI and gaming companies

“Ras Al Khaimah has always been a place of ambition and possibility. With the launch of Innovation City, we are laying the foundation for a new economic future—one built on technology, entrepreneurship, and global leadership in innovation. This is not just about attracting companies—it is about shaping industries and putting Ras Al Khaimah on the map as a capital of innovation for decades to come,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Innovation City said in a statement.

Innovation City will operate as the world’s first AI-powered free zone, designing regulatory frameworks, services, and support systems enhanced by artificial intelligence.

The AI integration aims to streamline company procedures, enhance growth and attract enterprises.

The initiative will develop land in Ras Al Khaimah into infrastructure designed for technology companies, positioning the Emirate as a beacon and testbed for innovation.

“Innovation City dovetails perfectly with the great vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for an Emirate centered on sustainable development, economic diversification and innovation. With Innovation City, we are not just building another free zone —we are building the future. Our goal is to attract the brightest minds and the most ambitious CONFIDENTIAL companies, to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives and scale is inevitable. By combining forward-thinking regulation, AI-powered infrastructure, and a community of global pioneers, INC will become the launchpad for the next generation of world-changing companies,” Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City added.

Ras Al Khaimah offers access to modern amenities and nearby metropolises including Dubai, while providing access to natural landscapes and cultural heritage. The location provides a balanced lifestyle for residents and visitors.

Innovation City positions itself as the Middle East’s hub for technology and innovation. Based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, INC targets entrepreneurs, innovators, and companies across Web3, AI, gaming, robotics, and healthtech sectors.

The project features regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, and commitment to building density around innovation.