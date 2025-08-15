Sama X is empowering connectivity in the MENA region with satellite powered solutions

In many parts of the Middle East, North Africa, India, and Pakistan, reliable internet remains a distant promise. Sparse infrastructure, challenging geography, and natural disasters have long hampered traditional broadband deployment. Enter Sama X , a company that’s not just bridging the digital divide but transforming how remote communities and industries connect to the world.

Satellite-powered solutions

As an authorised Starlink reseller, Sama X taps into SpaceX’s vast constellation of over 7,000 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access where it’s needed most. From remote oil fields to ships at sea, from disaster-stricken areas to fibre-starved regions, Sama X offers high-performance connectivity without the need for extensive on-ground infrastructure.

This satellite-powered solution is a game-changer for communities and businesses that have long struggled with poor or non-existent coverage. “We, at Sama X, are building on this foundation to deliver more than just internet access,” said Ramsey Khanfour, the CCO of Sama X. “From supporting mission-critical operations in remote oil fields to enabling backup networks in both urban and rural places affected by fiber cuts or natural disasters, our solutions are built for responsiveness and resilience. Whether serving ships at sea or mines deep in the desert, we deliver high-performance connectivity with seamless integration”.



The LEO advantage

Traditional networks often require months of installation and heavy investment, but Starlink’s LEO satellites, operating just a few hundred kilometres above Earth, deliver fast, reliable internet with latency as low as 30 milliseconds.

By bringing these capabilities to the sky, Sama X empowers users to leapfrog outdated infrastructure entirely, allowing rapid deployment and exceptional performance in even the most remote settings. “That leap in performance, combined with high data rates, means we can now power real-time applications, such as cloud computing, IoT networks, autonomous mobility, and high-frequency trading, from space,” said Khanfour. “For businesses in remote locations or fast-changing environments, this is a game changer – they can get connected in hours, not weeks, without waiting for cable trenches, towers, or expensive satellite terminals requiring complex installations”.

Recognising that no two users are the same, Sama X provides flexible, tailored connectivity packages to suit a wide range of needs. Whether you’re a startup with a single site or a multinational spanning multiple regions, Sama X adjusts bandwidth, hardware, service levels, and local support accordingly. “At Sama X, we work closely with our customers to understand their business and technical challenges. Our tailored package approach and flexible commercial and business model are designed to fit the customer, not the other way around”.

Services include rapid delivery and installation, 24/7 Concierge Support, and real-time performance monitoring through the Sama X customer portal, ensuring that customers stay connected, informed, and in control.

A hybrid approach

Sama X doesn’t just replace traditional networks, it enhances them. By integrating Starlink’s satellite service with existing local infrastructure, Sama X offers a hybrid model that works as a reliable backup or even a primary connection where laying fibre simply isn’t viable. This approach is particularly valuable for governments and enterprises operating across diverse terrains, ensuring secure and uninterrupted access to cloud services and critical data.

The impact of Sama X extends far beyond basic connectivity. In healthcare, it enables telemedicine in rural clinics. In education, it brings online learning to isolated communities. In logistics, it supports real-time tracking and diagnostics. Maritime operations gain dependable offshore communication, and agriculture benefits from data-driven insights for smarter farming.

“As we look ahead, real-time monitoring, asset tracking, disaster recovery, and backup are key use cases in the short to mid-term” said Khanfour. “Satellites’ low latency and global reach will enable use cases such as smart agriculture as well as autonomous manufacturing and supply chain management. Further down the line, we anticipate a growing demand for autonomous vehicles and micro-mobility”.

With each connection, Sama X is not just linking users to the internet, it’s enabling innovation, inclusion, and growth.

A future-ready vision

As demand for satellite broadband accelerates, Sama X stands ready to lead the charge. Backed by cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of local market needs, the company is building more than a network, it’s shaping a digitally inclusive future for the regions it serves.

“The combination of Sama X and Starlink LEO capabilities allows for increased use of valuable digital enablers, such as cloud computing, automation, and AI, even in the most isolated locations, unlocking new opportunities and socio-economic gains,” said Khanfour.