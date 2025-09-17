Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity sector grows 19% to $4.9bn GDP contribution

Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity market reached SR15.2bn ($4.1bn) in 2024, according to the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) in its Key Economic Indicators in the Cybersecurity Sector 2025 report.

This represents total public and private sector spending on cybersecurity products and services — a 14 per cent increase compared to 2023.

Public sector spending amounted to SR4.8bn ($1.3bn), accounting for 32 per cent of the market, while private sector spending reached SR10.3bn ($2.7bn), representing 68 per cent.

Saudi cybersecurity report

The sector’s contribution to GDP in 2024 reached SR18.5bn ($4.9bn), reflecting 19 per cent year-on-year growth. Of this, SR9bn ($2.4bn) came directly from cybersecurity providers, while SR9.5bn ($2.5bn) was indirect.

Cybersecurity accounted for 0.40 per cent of the Kingdom’s total GDP and 0.71 per cent of non-oil activities.

The report also showed the Kingdom’s cybersecurity workforce surpassed 21,000 professionals in 2024, up 9 per cent from 2023. Women made up 32 per cent of the workforce, exceeding the global average of 24 per cent.

Spending was nearly evenly split between products and services:

SR7.7bn ($2.1bn) on cybersecurity products (51 per cent)

SR7.5bn ($2bn) on services (49 per cent)

The most in-demand solutions included Network Security, Endpoint Security and Management, Cybersecurity Operations Solutions, Cybersecurity Management Consulting, and Data Security.

According to NCA, the findings are based on a comprehensive study incorporating input from government and private sector stakeholders, academia, and cybersecurity professionals.

The analysis classified cybersecurity products and services into five categories and 26 activities, covering over 100 solutions aligned with global best practices.