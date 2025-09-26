Space42 to provide HD map data to GM’s Super Cruise in the UAE

Space42, UAE’s AI-powered spacetech company, will play a critical role in providing the high-definition map for General Motors’ Super Cruise advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) in the UAE.

Space42 will supply LiDAR point cloud data and updates after signing a long-term agreement with Dynamic Map Platform North America (DMP), the US-based subsidiary of Japan’s Dynamic Map Platform Company.

DMP will process the data for customised HD map data used by GM, laying the foundation for proven ADAS and autonomous driving technologies in the UAE.

The LiDAR-derived maps provide detailed information on lane markings, curvature, and elevation, enabling precise positioning and smoother lane changes. These surveys, spanning main UAE roads, extend the reach of hands-free driving. Frequent resurveys will reflect construction and upgrades, keeping the maps current.

The data processed on the Sovereign Mobility Cloud in GM’s required formats ensures smooth incorporation into Super Cruise.

Dr Fan Zhu, Senior Vice President of Autonomous Mobility at Space42, commented: “This agreement highlights Space42’s trusted role in delivering advanced satellite and AI-driven mapping solutions, and reflects our second strategic pillar of leading in geospatial intelligence services.

“By harnessing LiDAR and mapping data to provide actionable insights, we are enabling safer, smarter driving experiences across the UAE, while advancing sovereign capabilities that reinforce the nation’s global leadership in autonomous systems.”

Space42’s state-of-the-art LiDAR and other mapping and survey systems will collect the data for DMP, which will be processed and cleared in line with UAE regulations. It will be processed by DMP on Azure Sovereign Cloud, which uses role-based access controls, encryption, and private endpoints to keep the data secure, compliant, and under UAE jurisdiction.

The collaboration will provide General Motors’ Super Cruise with the precise and accurate mapping data that it requires to enable hands-free, eyes-on driving assistance capabilities across the UAE’s road network.

Jack Uppal, GM Africa and Middle East Operations president and managing director, said the deployment of Super Cruise would be transformational for drivers in the UAE.

“General Motors’ hands-free Super Cruise is a proven technology, deployed on over 960,000km of roads in North America, and is being continually refined, expanded, and improved with new capabilities,” said Uppal.

“The collaboration between Dynamic Map Platform and Space42 will deliver our customers the high-definition maps needed for a seamless hands-free driving experience in our cars, and it’s a key enabler in our vision of a world of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion.”

Chris Thibodeau, CEO and President, DMP North America, said: “Our global expansion in UAE and the Middle East supports our commitment to delivering industry-best HD maps to our automotive customers. Our market-proven technology helps OEMs deploy automated driving solutions in all markets with high confidence.”