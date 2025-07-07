UAE launches new AI-driven strategic planning cycle for 2031 Vision

The UAE government has launched a strategic planning cycle for the Federal Government targeting 2031, with artificial intelligence positioned as a priority in government planning, process simplification, resource optimisation, and financial efficiency.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the initiative, stating that proactiveness, future readiness, and strategic planning form the pillars of the UAE government’s governance model.

“We have launched the new strategic planning cycle for the Federal Government for 2031. This plan prioritises artificial intelligence in government planning, process simplification, resource optimisation, and enhanced financial efficiency,” Sheikh Mohammed said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Mohammed bin Rashid launches new strategic planning cycle aimed at achieving ‘We the UAE 2031 Vision’ pic.twitter.com/tJp5ubSdQm — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 6, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed announces three-year federal government planning cycle replacing five-year model

“While in the past government success was measured by regulatory strength and comprehensive procedures, today it hinges on regulatory agility, streamlined processes, and intelligent resource management, a significantly more complex undertaking. Tools and priorities change, but the unwavering commitment to serve the people of the UAE remains constant,” he added.

The strategic planning cycle, titled ‘Towards Achieving We the UAE 2031 Vision’, has been shortened from five years to three years to align with global changes and ensure flexibility for regular plan updates.

Sheikh Mohammed directed teams across ministries and federal government entities to develop government strategies incorporating artificial intelligence and future technology solutions to accelerate the achievement of goals outlined under the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Huda Al Hashimi, Head of Strategy and Government Innovation for the UAE Government.

The planning cycle involves 38 federal entities and brings together public officials, including directors of strategy, future planning, and finance.

The approach adopts proactive strategic planning as a component, built on principles including integrating strategic planning with artificial intelligence, simplifying procedures and optimising resource utilisation, activating national initiatives through federal entities’ plans, and adopting planning to achieve financial efficiency.

The Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs organised a workshop attended by directors of strategy from ministries and federal government entities.

The workshop introduced features of the cycle and discussed the strategic importance of the planning model as a step toward building a planning cycle that reinforces the UAE’s position as a model for the government of the future.

The workshop reviewed the concept of strategic intelligence underpinning the cycle and its importance as a component of the government planning system.

This framework enables decision-making through the adoption of analytics, data, and future forecasting tools, allowing decision-makers to understand change and develop plans with performance indicators linked to future challenges and opportunities.

The updated planning cycle model calls for simplifying procedures and reducing requirements, enabling entities to focus on implementing projects rather than operational tasks.

Participants explored features of the cycle, including innovation, integration among entities, and future readiness, by promoting thinking and cooperation between strategy and finance directors to ensure policy and project alignment with national vision objectives.

The workshop reviewed efforts of federal entities to translate the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 Vision into national initiatives and strategies that contribute to building a future. It highlighted strategies launched in recent months, including the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the National Investment Strategy.

Huda Al Hashimi, Head of Strategy and Government Innovation for the UAE Government, outlined efforts by federal entities to translate the goals of the We the UAE 2031 Vision into national initiatives and strategies.

She recalled national strategies introduced during the previous planning cycle that had boosted future planning, bringing national benefits.

Participants discussed the importance of adoption of models based on planning and data analysis to enable entities to anticipate changes and respond to challenges with speed and efficiency.