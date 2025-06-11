UAE leads Arab world in AI learning surge, says new Coursera report

Generative AI is gaining rapid traction in the UAE, with enrollments on Coursera soaring by 344 per cent over the past year.

This surge far exceeds both the global average growth rate of 195 per cent and the MENA region’s 128 per cent, as highlighted in Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report.

A strong shift in employer priorities is evident in the UAE, where 87 per cent of companies now emphasise the importance of technology literacy, artificial intelligence, and big data.

This reflects a growing demand for talent equipped with emerging tech skills and prepared for the future of work, one of the key findings from the seventh year of Coursera’s Global Skills Report.

The Global Skills Report highlights the UAE’s ongoing success in cultivating a digitally proficient workforce.

With 13 per cent of its workforce engaged in online learning through Coursera, the nation remains at the forefront of digital skill development in the region.

Enrollments in professional certificates surged by 41 per cent, including a notable 14 per cent rise in cybersecurity, signaling a strong appetite for career-focused qualifications.

Coursera’s global learner base, spanning more than 170 million people across 100+ countries, serves as the foundation for this report’s analysis of skill trends.

Rather than offering a single narrative, it maps out three key dimensions: where proficiency is improving, where gaps persist, and what motivates learners worldwide. A notable highlight is the UAE, where surging interest in generative AI courses signals a deliberate and strategic national effort.

This momentum reflects the country’s broader ambition: to shape a future-ready, knowledge-based economy led by skilled Emiratis, as envisioned in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ strategy.

UAE leads in AI readiness

This year’s report introduces the AI Maturity Index, a new metric that evaluates a nation’s preparedness for artificial intelligence by integrating data from Coursera learners alongside external indicators from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Among Arab countries, the UAE leads the region, ranking 1st, and secures the 32nd position worldwide out of 109 nations, reflecting a strong base in AI development, research, and practical implementation of AI expertise.

The UAE’s top-tier AI Maturity ranking and rapid adoption of generative AI across various industries highlight its goal of establishing itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Projects such as the upcoming 5GW AI Campus and the inclusion of AI as a compulsory subject in public education reinforce this vision, aligning with the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

This strategy aims to position the nation at the forefront of AI innovation by 2031. Additionally, these initiatives support the broader objective of boosting the digital economy’s share of non-oil GDP to over 20 per cent by 2031, reflecting the country’s long-term commitment to digital transformation and economic leadership.

“The UAE is rapidly scaling AI learning and infrastructure to drive workforce transformation and regional innovation. Its strong performance on Coursera’s AI Maturity Index, combined with high rankings in overall skills proficiency, demonstrates the country’s growing ability to close skill gaps, nurture future talent, and lead in AI readiness. As digital transformation reshapes industries, the UAE is setting a powerful example of how nations can leverage education to build a competitive, inclusive digital economy that prepares its workforce for the future,” Kais Zribi, Coursera’s General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.

UAE leads the Arab world in skills proficiency

The United Arab Emirates holds the 38th position globally in overall skills proficiency, according to data covering business, technology, and data science. It stands out in the Arab region, ranking first among its peers.

Business skills are a strong suit for the UAE, with an impressive 85 per cent proficiency score.

Technology and data science follow with 52 per cent and 59 per cent proficiency, respectively.

The UAE also plays a significant role in the regional online learning landscape. Of the 10.8 million Coursera learners across the MENA region, 1.3 million are based in the UAE, with a median age of 36.

A noteworthy trend is the rise of mobile learning in the country—41 per cent of learners now access courses via mobile devices, highlighting a shift toward more flexible, on-the-go education.

Despite notable advancements, the UAE still faces persistent challenges in workforce readiness. Nearly 72 per cent of employers in the country report skills gaps as a significant obstacle—a figure that exceeds the global average.

Bridging these gaps will require targeted efforts, particularly in boosting women’s participation in emerging technology sectors. This is not only vital for promoting gender equity, but also crucial for sustaining long-term economic growth and innovation.

Currently, women represent 32 per cent of Coursera learners in the UAE. However, their enrollment in key fields remains limited, with only 24 per cent in STEM courses and 21 per cent in generative AI programs. These figures point to substantial untapped potential to advance diversity and inclusion in the tech workforce.