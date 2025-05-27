UAE tops global digital dovernment rankings: Report

The UAE has secured first place in three global telecommunications and digital government indices, according to the second edition of the State of Digital Transformation Report released by the UAE’s Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation during the Digital Readiness Retreat.

The country ranked first globally in the UN indices for telecommunications infrastructure, institutional framework for digital government, and digital content. It also topped the digital knowledge index.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the UAE Government and Chair of the Committee, said digital readiness and transformation are central to the UAE leadership’s vision, aiming to eliminate bureaucracy and enhance quality of life through technology, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

UAE leads world in telecommunications infrastructure rankings

Al Roumi noted that the report tracks digital achievements over the past year, showcasing the UAE’s leadership in global competitiveness indices related to digital governance.

She said it is intended to motivate further efforts to meet national digital goals.

The UAE also topped the “Government AI Readiness Index 2024” by Oxford Insights, ranked third in government service delivery, and placed fourth in the GovTech Maturity Index according to the World Bank.

The country came 11th in both the IMD’s Digital Competitiveness Index and the UN E-Government Development Index.

Digital government efforts delivered savings of AED368 billion for users and AED20 billion in government cost reductions.

The transformation saved 530 million labour hours and cut carbon emissions by 55.8 million tonnes.

The report highlights the UAE government’s digital achievements across 12 sectors: economy, finance, human resources, health, education, community development, culture and youth, immigration and foreign affairs, security and justice, infrastructure and energy, logistics, and environment.

In 2024, UAE federal government entities processed 173.7 million digital transactions. Federal websites attracted 131.5 million visits, and government apps were downloaded 26.3 million times.

The government now offers 1,419 digital services, including 195 classified as priority services.

Digital services achieved a satisfaction rate of 91 per cent, with more than 57 million users benefiting. There are currently 460 digital transformation projects running across federal agencies.

UAE pass serves 10.8 million users as country achieves top global digital government rankings

The UAE Pass digital identity system serves 10.8 million users and connects to 15,000 services, supporting 2.6 billion integrated digital transactions.

The economic sector completed 5.2 million tax transactions digitally, alongside 316,800 certificates of origin and 64,100 trademark registration and renewal requests.

The finance sector processed 8,300 vendor registrations, 2,500 financial market employee accreditations, and 1,000 foreign investment fund renewals.

The sector handled 13.2 million work permit applications and 8 million employment contract transactions. The “Jahiz” digital learning platform delivered 1.2 million training hours.

Healthcare services filled 2 million prescriptions using robotic pharmacies and conducted 1 million chest X-rays using artificial intelligence. Medical professionals held 437,900 remote consultations.

The education sector delivered digital learning to 1.4 million individuals and processed 445,700 university course registrations.

Community services answered 115,600 digital inquiries and completed 243,800 zakat and donation transactions, as well as 125,700 digital requests for fatwas and zakat calculations.

The justice and security sector processed 4.2 million traffic fine payments, 1.5 million vehicle registrations, and 417,800 criminal record certificate applications digitally.

The identity and residency sector handled 4.7 million Emirates ID renewals, 1.6 million private sector residency permit renewals, and 596,200 digital document attestations.

Infrastructure and logistics services completed 5,900 housing assistance requests, issued 68,500 national transport permits, and granted 3,000 nuclear activity licenses.

Environmental authorities processed 76,600 plant health certificates, 39,600 veterinary export certificates, and 59,900 agricultural product clearance transactions.

The culture sector issued 2,400 library memberships, registered 368 cultural artefacts, and fulfilled 162 event space rental requests.