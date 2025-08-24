UAE warns of 12,000 cyber breaches from public Wi-Fi in 2025

The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has warned residents and businesses about the dangers of using open and untrusted public Wi-Fi networks, revealing that more than 12,000 breaches have been recorded in the country since the beginning of 2025.

According to the Council, these incidents represent almost 35 per cent of total cyberattacks reported in the UAE, highlighting how hackers are increasingly exploiting insecure Wi-Fi connections to steal passwords, banking details, and other personal information.

The Council stressed that users should remain vigilant when connecting to free Wi-Fi, and adopt safe practices such as avoiding sensitive transactions, enabling multi-factor authentication, and using trusted security tools.

Wi-Fi in the UAE

It also urged individuals to install reliable VPN applications, describing them as essential to safeguarding personal and financial data.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said: “Under the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE continues its pioneering and ongoing efforts to build a safe cyber environment that protects users from growing digital threats while keeping pace with rapid technological developments.

“These efforts are part of a comprehensive national vision to strengthen trust in the country’s digital ecosystem, enhance the culture of cybersecurity, and raise awareness about the importance of safe browsing and digital practices.”

The Council warned that many users underestimate the threats posed by connecting to free Wi-Fi in public spaces such as cafés, airports, and shopping centres.

While convenient, such networks are often not secured, leaving users vulnerable to fraud, phishing, and malware attacks.

Hackers can exploit unsecured Wi-Fi to intercept data, redirect users to fake websites, record calls, or even install spyware without the user’s knowledge, the Council noted.

To mitigate risks, the CSC outlined three key precautions for anyone using public Wi-Fi:

Use a reliable VPN application to encrypt your connection

Activate the “Safe Browsing” feature in your internet browser

Avoid logging into sensitive accounts, such as online banking or personal email

The Council said: “Using a reliable VPN application not only ensures privacy but is also an effective tool for protecting digital identity in an interconnected world prone to frequent breaches. Awareness represents the first line of defence in confronting cybercrimes.”

The CSC also announced the return of its Cyber Pulse awareness campaign for a second year on social media.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about online safety, encourage best practices, and strengthen cybersecurity resilience across both individuals and institutions.