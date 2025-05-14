UAE’s G42, Cisco partner to accelerate global AI infrastructure development

G42, the UAE-based global technology group, signed a pact with Cisco, the global leader in networking and security, to advance artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and infrastructure development across the public and private sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two companies for the strategic partnership, focuses on exploring collaboration opportunities in key areas, including a joint ‘Go-to-Market’ initiative.

G42 and Cisco AI partnership

The initiative will leverage Cisco’s comprehensive AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services, and G42’s deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and expanding global footprint to support AI’s diffusion in and beyond the UAE.

Additionally, the two companies will work together to assess the potential to co-develop and jointly deploy AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, as well as a reference architecture that integrates Cisco’s networking, security, and infrastructure solutions specifically designed for high-performance computing.

The companies said their collaboration aims to help customers build and secure AI-ready data centres and develop AI workloads effectively.

Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, said the MoU with Cisco reflects the company’s shared interest in exploring how AI infrastructure and innovation can be scaled responsibly and securely across markets.

“As G42 continues to expand its international footprint, we welcome the opportunity to align with organisations that value open collaboration, trusted ecosystems, and long-term impact,” he said.

Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco, said AI is fundamentally changing the world, and to truly unlock its potential, there is a need to build a strong global ecosystem.

“Cisco is proud to join forces with G42 to deliver cutting-edge AI and digital infrastructure solutions to our customers at scale. Cisco is also committed to supporting G42’s transformative vision for AI,” he said.

The MoU aligns with G42’s international growth ambitions and supports the broader objectives of the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country at the forefront of responsible AI development and deployment.

As the first nation in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and establish a dedicated AI university, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to global AI leadership.