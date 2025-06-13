UAE’s G42 launches Europe and UK HQ in London to power AI growth

G42 expands into Europe with London-based HQ to power AI infrastructure, digital transformation and data sovereignty across UK and EU

G42, the UAE’s leading artificial intelligence and advanced technology group, has announced the launch of G42 Europe & UK, a new subsidiary headquartered in London.

The expansion marks a significant step in the company’s international growth, targeting strategic partnerships with governments and private sector leaders across Europe to deliver scalable, sovereign AI solutions.

G42 expands into Europe and UK

The new entity will focus on bringing tailored AI technologies to industries across the UK and continental Europe—including finance, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing—while helping to build out the next generation of AI infrastructure across the region.

G42 Europe & UK will be co-chaired by two seasoned global leaders:

Omar Mir, International Board Member at World Wide Technology, brings over two decades of tech-industry leadership across Europe, the US, and the Middle East

Marty Edelman, Group General Counsel at G42, has played a key role in shaping the Group’s governance and international legal strategy

Omar Mir said: “I am honoured to co-chair G42 Europe & UK at this pivotal moment. Our goal is to harness G42’s proven AI expertise and localise it for European and UK businesses – fuelling digital transformation, enhancing competitiveness, and building resilient, sovereign AI infrastructure in partnership with public and private stakeholders.”

Marty Edelman said: “UK and Europe represents a dynamic market with immense opportunity for AI-driven innovation. By establishing a dedicated hub in London, we strengthen our ability to serve clients with deep regulatory understanding and world-class technology solutions.”

The launch follows G42’s growing momentum in Europe, including recent announcements of advanced compute clusters and data centres in France and Italy, and increasing interest from additional markets across the region.

The new subsidiary will leverage the UAE tech giant’s global network of supercomputing nodes, data centres, and advanced AI model capabilities to offer a full suite of services—from strategic advisory and AI model development to infrastructure deployment and managed services.

The new subsidiary will also work closely with national and regional authorities to support data sovereignty, promote responsible AI deployment, and ensure the region’s digital infrastructure is future-ready and locally governed.