UAE’s Presight signs two MoUs to bolster AI adoption in Azerbaijan

Presight , Abu Dhabi’s leading global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics company, will support the Republic of Azerbaijan in the execution of its national AI strategy, as well as help include AI in education.

The UAE company signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Azerbaijan Government during the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to the country last week.

The agreements, signed by Chairman Dr Sultan Al Jaber on behalf of Presight, were with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the Ministry of Science and Education, respectively.

The MoU with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport focuses on the execution of Azerbaijan’s AI Strategy 2025–2028. Under this agreement, Presight will provide AI strategy consulting, support the deployment of advanced AI technologies, enable government digital transformation initiatives, and contribute to fostering AI talent, startups, and innovation programs across the country.

The MoU with the Ministry of Science and Education is dedicated to AI in education. The initiative will focus on developing and deploying AI-powered educational solutions, including AI tutors for students and AI assistants for educators, as well as supporting the integration of Azerbaijani language models with a focus on education.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “Presight is proud to partner with Azerbaijan in advancing its national AI strategy and in reimagining the future of education through cutting-edge technologies.

“Artificial intelligence is a powerful catalyst for progress, shaping economies, societies, and opportunities for future generations. These agreements represent a pivotal opportunity to harness the power of AI for nation-building and digital transformation.

“Together, we are shaping pathways to innovation, talent development, and long-term prosperity that will deliver immense benefits to Azerbaijan.”

The MoUs reflect the strengthening of UAE and Azerbaijan ties and build on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in July this year. The CEPA provides a broad framework for enhanced collaboration across strategic sectors, including technology, innovation, and education.