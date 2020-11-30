How the airline industry is adapting to the new normal

The aviation industry is one of the most effected by the coronavirus pandemic. Back in February, when the pandemic was starting to gather momentum, it witnessed an almost complete standstill of operations that lasted for weeks and led to countless job losses and a drastic drop in revenue.

Even when commercial flights resumed across many parts of the world, people were – and still are – wary of non-essential travel.

It is no wonder then that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has indicated that airlines are expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 and to witness a 55 percent drop in global airline passenger revenues.

Given this new reality, the aviation industry has had little choice but to adapt to the “new normal” and find ways to salvage the remainder of the year.

In the Cisco powered webinar Future of Travel, moderated by Arabian Business, industry experts gathered to give their insight on what travelling in the wake of the pandemic will look like.

On the panel were Shukri Eid Atari, managing director, Gulf region at Cisco, Leila Harb Almheiri, CEO of Alive Group and Robin Kamarki, COO of Etihad Aviation Group.

One of the key subjects these thought leaders tackled was how the aviation industry can adapt to the pandemic, one of the bigger shocks it has endured in recent history.Two takeaways from this point where the need for unified safety and health protocols across the aviation industry and the role digitalisation can play in ensuring minimal touch points and human to human contact across the travel experience going forward.

Other points that were covered in the webinar included the role cargo played in sustaining air fleets during the worst of the pandemic and whether small airports were able to adapt better than international hubs to the Covid situation.