India’s ClickPost eyes huge Gulf growth with e-commerce solutions

ClickPost, billed as Asia’s second-largest logistics intelligence platform, is seeking major growth in the Gulf as it aims to help regional e-commerce companies to save millions of dollars annually.

The India-based venture, which entered the Middle East recently in its maiden foray into the international market, also aims to be the largest logistics intelligence company for e-commerce in the Middle East region by end of 2022.

It is targeting growth of 200 percent year-on-year over the next two years, its top executive told Arabian Business.

“While the Middle East is a rapidly growing geography in terms of e-commerce and is expected to grow manifold over the next 5 years, there was no product in the ME market which was helping e-commerce companies optimise their end-to-end logistics. So we could clearly see a market gap,” Naman Vijay, co-founder and CEO of ClickPost, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“More importantly, most of the challenges that e-commerce companies are facing in the Gulf region are similar to that of India, and being the largest player in India, we had already built solutions for those issues,” Vijay said.

Naman Vijay, co-founder and CEO of ClickPost

The ClickPost platform helps e-commerce companies solve all issues related to logistics – getting integrations with multiple couriers, getting real-time visibility of all orders across all third party logistics (3PL) partners on a single screen, sending tracking updates to customers on different milestones, managing last-mile exceptions and failed deliveries.

Talking about the challenges e-commerce companies in the Gulf region face, Vijay said: “E-commerce companies need to increase their reach and tie-up with multiple couriers which is a tedious process. Our platform allows them to go-live with any new courier company in just one day.”

He also said many first time customers are getting added to e-commerce, leading to too many queries during shipping. The ClickPost platform allows companies to send SMS/email updates to customers on different milestones in both English and Arabic, so that customers remain assured of delivery.

“There are many last-mile logistics exceptions – such as fake deliveries made by couriers, delayed shipments – in the region which lead to increased operations costs. Our automation engine eliminates most such exceptions, leading to super-efficient logistics for e-commerce companies,” Vijay said.

Vijay revealed that the company is currently doing about 600,000 shipments per month in the Middle East.

However, he said the company’s plan to set up an office in the region has been delayed because of the pandemic situation.

“We will continue to service this geography from India for the time being.”

Vijay said Apparel Group and Nice are among the companies that use ClickPost currently and most of the logistics players in the Middle East such as Aramex, Shipa, SMSA, Aymakan, DHL, Emirates Post, Fetchr, Zajil, Barq Express, Saudi Post and Postaplus are integrated with the company platform.