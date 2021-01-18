How the pandemic has impacted Beirut International Airport

Beirut International Airport witnessed a large decline in passenger numbers in 2020 as the coronavirus led to a slump in tourists to Lebanon.

The total number of passengers contracted by 71.7 percent to 2.45 million passengers in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest figures released by airport officials.

The number of incoming visitors to Lebanon reached their lowest monthly level on record in March due to the closure of the airport from March 18 until the end of June.

The explosion that shook Beirut port on August 4 also damaged the Beirut International Airport but without affecting flights.

December was the busiest month of the year at Beirut International Airport when an estimated 80,000 Lebanese returned to the country ahead of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

The number of aircraft fell by 62.6 percent year-on-year while freight movement within the airport was also impacted with imported goods falling 38.9 percent and exports down by 10.3 percent.

As Lebanon observes a national state of emergency until January 25 to halt the spread of coronavirus, Beirut International Airport remains open for flights but with some restrictions on travellers.

The airport has implemented a series of precautionary measures to maintain the health and safety of passengers and staff resulting in a 20 percent drop in the number of inbound passengers compared to January 2020.

Travellers arriving from Addis Ababa, Cairo, Adana, Istanbul and Baghdad will have to be quarantined for a week in hotels at their own expense.