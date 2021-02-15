Emirates suspends South African service, while flights from Nigeria also halted

Emirates has extended the suspension of flights to South Africa until March 10, while flights from Nigeria will also be temporarily stopped until that date as part of continued measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to a statement on the Dubai-based carrier’s website, the decision was taken “in line with recent government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE”.

Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Those impacted have been urged to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options.

“Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow,” the statement added.

Passenger services from Lagos and Abuja to Dubai have also been suspended until March 10, although flights from the emirate to the two destinations will continue as normal.

A statement said: “Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE – whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai.”