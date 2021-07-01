Emirates removes restrictions for Sri Lanka flights from the GCC

Restrictions on passengers from the GCC countries travelling to Sri Lanka have been lifted “with immediate effect”, according to the latest update from Dubai-based Emirates Airline.
The move to suspend travel from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, for those who had been in the countries for the past 14 days, came into effect on Wednesday.
However, it has now been overturned.
A statement on Emirates’ website said: “Restrictions for travel to Sri Lanka from the GCC have been removed.”
The removal applies subject to a number of conditions, including:
- All arriving customers must have a negative PCR test obtained within 72hrs prior to departure.
- Antigen test cannot be accepted as a pre‑departure test for boarding.
- PCR test must be presented from a hospital/laboratory approved by the respective government and Sri Lanka’s foreign mission from where the passenger is originating in the above six countries.
- The PCR test report must contain a QR code/barcode that will ensure authenticity of the report.
- Customers are permitted to arrive only for hotel quarantine or through the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio‑Bubble route.