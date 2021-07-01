Emirates removes restrictions for Sri Lanka flights from the GCC

Restrictions on passengers from the GCC countries travelling to Sri Lanka have been lifted “with immediate effect”, according to the latest update from Dubai-based Emirates Airline.

The move to suspend travel from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, for those who had been in the countries for the past 14 days, came into effect on Wednesday.

However, it has now been overturned.

A statement on Emirates’ website said: “Restrictions for travel to Sri Lanka from the GCC have been removed.”

The removal applies subject to a number of conditions, including: