$530m roads projects launched to shorten UAE travel times

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated a series of road networks and development projects to shorten travelling times across the country.

Completed at a total cost of AED1.95 billion ($530 million), the projects were implemented under the directives of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The projects are part of vital development initiatives implemented by a committee under the President’s directives to provide the highest quality of living for the UAE’s people, a statement said.

It added that as well as enhancing transportation efficiency, the new projects are expected to facilitate commercial growth and encourage domestic tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The UAE continues to implement strategic initiatives that support the country’s aspirations for the next 50 years and boost the competitiveness of its vital sectors. The UAE’s infrastructure projects are designed to provide an environment where both individuals and institutions can achieve their fullest potential.

“We are constantly seeking to implement new strategic projects that can generate economic value by more closely integrating various regions in the country, enhancing productivity and creating fresh investment prospects, which in turn can bring new opportunities for the country’s people and institutions.

“The UAE remains committed to providing the public and private sectors with the resources needed to accelerate growth and innovation. Our infrastructure initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s status as a global model for sustainable development and provide its people with a quality of life that rivals the world’s best,” he added.

Featuring a total gross road length of 112 kilometres, the road projects inaugurated include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes.

The first axis, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, is a new route that represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to Fujairah.

This axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the Mleiha area and Al Madam area in Sharjah and ends in the Al Shuwaib area in Abu Dhabi. The 52km route has three lanes in each direction, with a design speed of 140 km/h.

The second axis is Al-Watan Road, which represents a direct connection route between various regions, with three lanes in each direction, featuring a length of 42km and a design speed of 120 km/h. This axis extends from the Hatta area, passing through the Masfout area in Ajman, the Almunaee area and the mountains of Wadi Al Qor in Ras Al Khaimah and intersects with the first axis in the Mleiha area in Sharjah.

The third axis of the project is the Dubai-Hatta Road, which includes the development and improvement of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al Madam areas within Sharjah, with three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, at a speed of 120 km/h. The length of this lane is 18km.

The new road projects – whose implementation was supervised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Etihad Water and Electricity company – will shorten the distance and time between emirates.

The second axis, along with a part of the first axis, will shorten the distance between Al Madam roundabout and the Hatta area from 115km to 95km, reducing transportation time by 30 minutes.

In addition, the first axis will contribute to shortening the distance between Al Shiwayb area and Fujairah from 115km to 93km, which will reduce the journey time by 15 minutes.