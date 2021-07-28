Kuwait to allow return of fully vaccinated expats from August

Fully vaccinated expats, who hold valid residency documents, will be allowed to return to Kuwait from August 1.

However, authorities have said only Kuwaiti citizens who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel out of the country from that date.

The move was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) but only applies to those who have received one of four approved vaccines in the country, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

According to a circular, visitors to Kuwait must also present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel time – travellers will also be permitted to board the plane if at least 14 days have passed since taking the second dose of the vaccine.

It said that both expats and residents who have received their vaccination in Kuwait should complete the registration on the Shlonik application and Kuwait Mosafer platform.

Meanwhile, all visitors landing in Kuwait must quarantine at home for seven days from the day of arrival – if they wish to end the quarantine period early, they have to record a negative PCR test result on the third day.

A report on state news agency KUNA on Wednesday said that overseas arrivals to Kuwait, who have been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, will be exempt from paying for a PCR test (KH20) via the Kuwait Mosafer app.