Dubai developer inks naming rights deal for metro station

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Monday that it has granted developer Sobha Realty the naming rights of Dubai Marina Metro Station.

Under the deal, the station will now be renamed Sobha Realty Metro Station.

Last week, the RTA said it had signed an agreement with retail major Landmark Group for the naming rights of two stations – Jaffliya Station will be renamed Max Fashion while Al Rashdiya Station will be renamed Centrepoint.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, director of Commercial and Investment at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector said: “This relationship is bound to be a strategic partnership to better serve the public in general, and the business community, in particular,” he noted.

“Sobha Realty will exclusively benefit from the strategic location of the largest landmark of the city, and equally offer the metro riders a close-up brand experience like no other, thanks to a large array of unprecedented, technologically advanced smart solutions in Dubai Metro,” he added.

The Dubai Metro Naming Rights initiative was launched by RTA in 2009 as part of efforts to strike successful partnerships with the private sector.

PNC Menon (pictured above), chairman of Sobha Realty, said: “We are proud to… obtain the naming rights of one of Dubai’s most centrally located metro stations. Sobha Realty metro station, previously known as Dubai Marina metro station, is a bustling hub on the remarkably seamless multi-rail transit network that has for over a decade served countless commuters, offering them immense value and connectivity.”

As part of the agreement, Sobha Realty will be offered a full advertising representation of its brand across the metro station.

RTA is working with Hypermedia, the official partner for Metro assets investment, marketing and outdoor advertising management, to change the name of the station on outdoor signs as well as the smart and electronic systems of the public transport network, including the audio announcement on board the metro carriages.