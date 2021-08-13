Ride hailing major Careem appoints new boss to drive Saudi growth

Ride-hailing major Careem has announced the appointment of Ghaith Al Johani as general manager in Saudi Arabia.

Al Johani will be responsible for managing the company’s operations in the kingdom, focusing on developing and implementing its long-term strategy in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

He will also support Careem’s transportation and delivery businesses in the kingdom through the Super App, as well as building effective partnerships on a local level, the company said in a statement.

Ibrahim Manna, managing director of Global Markets, Careem, said: “We are pleased that Ghaith Al Johani has joined Careem to lead our business in Saudi Arabia, which is one of largest markets.

“We are confident that his expertise will be a great addition to the team and in fulfiling our vision to simplify and improve in the kingdom, especially during this important stage of the National Transformation.”

Al Johani said he is eager to contribute to the company’s growth and consolidating its position as a vital partner in supporting the National Vision 2030 agenda and building effective partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Al Johani previously held several leadership positions at Najm Insurance Services, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and at Bupa Arabia and Procter & Gamble.