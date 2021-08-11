Dubai Airports sees rise in traffic after 41% first-half drop

Dubai Airports is projecting growth for Dubai International (DXB) in the second half (H2) of the year after the airport clocked 10.6 million passengers in the first six months (H1) of 2021.

DXB is currently serving 68 percent of the destinations in 94 percent of the countries on 70 percent of the airlines compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In anticipation of the robust recovery of global air travel, we started the second half on a high note by re-opening Terminal 1 and Concourse D – the home terminal for our 60 international carriers, after 15 months of hibernation to accommodate the seasonal rush of travellers over the summer holidays,” Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, told Arabian Business.

“We have already witnessed some of our busiest weekends of the year in July, and with major international events such as the Dubai Expo 2020 and Dubai Airshow 2021 lined up for the months ahead, the outlook for 2021 in terms of passenger numbers looks very promising.”

Griffiths added that the UK’s recent decision to move the UAE to the ‘Amber list’ and the UAE’s conditional lifting of travel restrictions for passengers arriving from four countries in the Indian subcontinent as well as Nigeria and Uganda are major developments that will significantly boost DXB’s international traffic while enabling social and economic recovery.

However, he also stated that the campaign to safely relax restrictions on global air travel will continue apace, in recognition of the UAE’s world-leading vaccination programme and successful management of the global pandemic.

“We are delighted that the UAE’s exemplary handling of the pandemic and its world-leading vaccination programme have been recognised by the UK’s decision to upgrade the UAE to the ‘Amber list’,” Griffiths told Arabian Business.

“The decision has been long awaited by thousands of British expatriates who call the UAE their second home and have not been able to see their families and friends back in the UK for many months. This will also come as a huge relief for the air travel sector on both sides that has been severely impacted by the blanket travel restrictions.”

The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 79 percent of the population having received one dose and over 71 percent already fully vaccinated.

“Whilst it is a timely step in the right direction, we will continue to campaign for the recognition of those who have been vaccinated outside of the UK to be exempted from UK quarantine and we are hopeful that we will soon see the complete restoration of vital air connectivity and international mobility that we have facilitated as the world’s busiest airport,” added Griffiths.

More than 1 million air passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport over the next few days after the UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several countries.

According to the latest figures issued by Airports Council International (ACI), DXB remains the world’s busiest airport for international passengers after retaining the title for the seventh consecutive year for annual traffic in 2020.