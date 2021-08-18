Saudi Arabia among first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass

Saudi Arabia has become one of the first countries in the world to accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass.

The pass, which is used to confirm pre-departure Covid-19 test results for departing and arriving passengers, will be available in the kingdom from September 30 following official acceptance from the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

According to a statement on Wednesday, this will “eventually” be expanded to include vaccine certification.

Saudi Arabian Airlines has been a trial partner in the development of the IATA Travel Pass, which is designed to simplify and enhance compliance with health requirements for travellers and contribute to the safe restart of the travel and tourism industry.

Abdulaziz A Al Duailej, president of the GACA, said: “We are committed to drive the adoption of digital health certificates and restore international air travel.”

The IATA Travel Pass is a personal secure digital wallet solution that helps travellers understand travel requirements and present their verified travel health credentials (vaccine or test certificates) to meet Covid-19 entry restrictions.

“Saudi Arabia’s acceptance of IATA Travel Pass will demonstrate how digital solutions can effectively manage both Covid-19 vaccine and test certificates. The trust that the KSA has placed in IATA Travel Pass is an example for other governments to follow,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.