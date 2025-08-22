Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025: Robot challenges, drone displays, self-driving vehicles

The week underscores the emirate’s commitment to shaping the future of autonomous mobility and its status as a leading global hub for smart systems and advanced mobility technologies.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and is organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

The event will convene decision-makers, industry leaders, researchers and experts to explore the latest technologies that enhance competitiveness, improve efficiency and promote sustainable solutions that elevate quality of life.

SASC plays a pivotal role in developing the ecosystem for smart and autonomous systems by setting strategic direction, shaping policies and regulations, driving investment, supporting sustainability, enabling infrastructure development, and fostering innovation across land, sea and air domains.

Highlights include

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, November 10: A one-day forum to spotlight advances in sustainable smart and autonomous mobility, translate ideas into action, and shape the policies, projects and opportunities defining the sector’s future

A one-day forum to spotlight advances in sustainable smart and autonomous mobility, translate ideas into action, and shape the policies, projects and opportunities defining the sector’s future DRIFTx, November 10–12: Exhibition showcasing smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, sea, air and robotics

Exhibition showcasing smart and autonomous mobility solutions across land, sea, air and robotics RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025, November 10–15: Organised by Khalifa University and held for the first time in the MENA region, bringing global teams to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges

Organised by Khalifa University and held for the first time in the MENA region, bringing global teams to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League finale: The second edition highlights the future of the smart mobility sector and caps the week’s programme

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week serves as a platform to demonstrate the emirate’s readiness to adopt and integrate autonomous systems within its broader development framework, build strategic partnerships, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leadership in smart and autonomous technologies.

By redefining mobility and encouraging adoption across vital sectors, the emirate continues to prioritise efficiency, safety and sustainability in deploying autonomous systems on land, at sea and in the air.

Backed by strong government support, world-class infrastructure and a flexible regulatory and legislative environment, Abu Dhabi’s future-ready approach enhances national technological competitiveness, accelerates R&D in frontier technologies, and advances its vision for a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.