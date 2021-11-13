Abu Dhabi-headquartered Trukker set on regional expansion

Following an expansion in Oman, Jordan, Bahrain and Turkey this year, MENA’s largest digital land freight network, Trukker now has presence in eight countries across the region. It has its eyes set on two more countries by the end of 2021.

This expansion is part of a larger strategy to remediate the land freight scenario and unlock the untapped potential in these markets due to lack of standardisation and reluctance towards technology adoption.

“With funding from top tier regional and international investors, etc., we have every required resource to bring life to our dream of an open and fully automated freight world,” said Gaurav Biswas, founder & CEO, Trukker.

When it comes to innovation, the land-freight network recently opened up Trukker Engineering Center in Bangalore, India, a new facility for ongoing technology projects and new-age experiments.

“Trucking, despite one of the largest employing industries, faces acute fragmentation. Only ‘platformisation’ and real-time technology can help remediate by crystallising the siloed parts of the entire freight eco-system while redefining the standards. That’s why our engineering team simulates real-life problems to better diversify our products and solutions portfolio. Each of our offerings operates on a real-time basis, replenishing the chronic gaps between demand and supply,” said Biswas.

“We blend our local domain expertise and state-of-the-art innovation practices to tap on these potentially ripe yet complex land freight markets. It’s an exciting time now where technology not only solves business challenges but also presents years-old roadblocks as new avenues of opportunity. We’re building upon this unique prospect, and it’s enabling us to scale into new markets and further enrich our tech expertise. For instance, we just ventured into four new markets in a single month, and our scalability and launch playbook have been the main fuel for rapid regional expansion,” he continued.

Trukker currently operates a fleet of over 40,000 trucks across its primary markets of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and other gulf countries. Since its foray into the enterprise land-freight sector four years ago, the company’s ground operations have spread across seventeen locations in the MENA.

In September, Trukker struck a deal to acquire Trucksher, a Pakistan-based digital freight booking platform.

The acquisition deal – a first for the UAE and Saudi-backed start-up venture for geographic expansion – is part of Trukker’s ambitious plans to enter the Pakistan land freight sector, a senior executive of the company told Arabian Business.

Founded by Biswas and Pradeep Mallavarapu, Trukker raised $23 million in Series A funding round led by STV, a $500m Saudi technology venture capital fund, in November 2019, which was to be partly used for its regional expansion plans.