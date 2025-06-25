Abu Dhabi mandates valet parking licences amid ITC crackdown

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has issued a directive requiring all companies offering valet parking services to obtain official licences before operating.

The move is part of a broader effort to improve service standards, ensure public safety, and preserve the emirate’s civilised image.

The ITC clarified that offering valet parking services without a valid licence, or misusing an existing one, is a violation of local laws and will result in legal accountability.

Abu Dhabi valet service

The authority confirmed that its field inspection teams are actively conducting monitoring campaigns across service locations, such as hotels, shopping malls, and private venues, to ensure compliance with regulations.

Entities currently providing valet services were urged to verify their legal status and check the validity of their permits to avoid penalties.

The ITC also called on members of the public to use only licensed valet parking providers to protect their rights and ensure the safety of their vehicles. It reaffirmed that reports of illegal or unsafe practices can be submitted through official communication channels.