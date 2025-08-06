AD Ports Group expands its presence in Pakistan with new Islamabad office

Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group took another step in its strategy of expanding internationally by opening its first representative office in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, and increasing its number of international offices to over 140.

Strategically located in close proximity to Pakistan’s key federal ministries, regulatory bodies, and state-owned enterprises, the Islamabad office will serve as a critical platform for deepening engagement with government stakeholders and advancing priority infrastructure and trade initiatives.

AD Ports Group deepens commitment to Pakistan

As a client-facing and administrative hub, the office will also support ongoing operations and facilitate strategic partnerships in the ports, maritime, logistics, and industrial development sectors.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, commented: “The opening of our Islamabad office represents a key milestone in our global expansion strategy and underlines our deep and enduring commitment to Pakistan.

“This move will enable closer collaboration with government entities and strategic partners, positioning AD Ports Group as a key contributor to Pakistan’s economic transformation. Our growing footprint, underpinned by significant investments in critical port infrastructure, aligns with our wise leadership vision for trade facilitation, industrial diversification, and sustainable development.”

The opening of the Islamabad office follows a series of high-impact investments by AD Ports Group in Pakistan, including US$295 million committed towards the development and enhancement of container, bulk, and general cargo terminals at Karachi Port’s East Wharf.

The inauguration ceremony was attended, among others, by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, other ministers, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, and Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group.

Pakistan holds a strategic geographic position as a maritime gateway to Central Asia, making it a vital component of AD Ports Group’s broader vision for developing an integrated trade corridor spanning from China to Europe. The Group has already made strategic inroads into key markets along this corridor, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

In 2022, AD Ports Group entered the Pakistani market through a 50-year concession to develop and operate container terminal berths 6–10 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, in partnership with Kaheel Terminals. This was followed by a second 50-year concession signed in 2023 to develop and manage berths 11–17 for general and bulk cargo.

Through Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL), its operating entity, the Group has introduced world-class operational systems, advanced equipment, and global best practices to significantly enhance terminal productivity, reduce vessel dwell times, and increase cargo throughput.

In parallel, AD Ports Group has signed several high-level agreements aimed at expanding its integrated logistics and digital trade ecosystem in Pakistan.

These include: