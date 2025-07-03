Archer Aviation completes first Midnight aircraft test flight in UAE

Archer Aviation has completed an initial flight of its Midnight aircraft at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

This marked a new milestone for its planned commercial deployment in the UAE and the expansion of its operations in the Middle East region.

The Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) supported the flight, which was witnessed by leadership from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Aviation and Abu Dhabi Airports, along with representatives from Archer’s regional partners.

Archer Aviation advances UAE air mobility

The test flight focused on evaluating the aircraft’s vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) performance in UAE conditions including temperature, humidity and dust exposure. The flight allows Archer to validate readiness for commercial deployment.

Following this milestone, Archer will expand its flight-testing programme for Midnight in the region, gathering data to support its certification and commercialisation plans in both the Emirates and other markets.

“This flight marks a significant step towards realising Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead the world in advanced urban air mobility. Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, we are enabling companies like Archer to test, certify and scale next-generation air mobility solutions, reinforcing our position as a global launchpad for innovation and a hub for transformative technologies,” Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office said.

The test flight supports Archer’s Launch Edition commercialisation programme with Abu Dhabi Aviation, which aims to establish air taxi services in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement comes as Archer continues to advance its certification and commercialisation efforts in the UAE and beyond, building on achievements including regulatory design approval for the country’s first hybrid heliport at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and ongoing partnerships with regional operators.

“Our initial test flight operations in the UAE represent a critical milestone as we prepare for our commercial deployment in Abu Dhabi. Testing our aircraft in actual operating conditions in the middle of summer provides us with the data we need to progress our commercial and certification efforts both in the UAE and in the US,” Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer Aviation added.

The Launch Edition programme represents Archer’s approach to establishing commercial operations in early adopter markets. Abu Dhabi’s role as Archer’s first Launch Edition market positions the emirate as a leader in urban air mobility deployment, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s commitment to transport and mobility solutions.